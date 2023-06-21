Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,911.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.41. 76,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,620. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $86.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.