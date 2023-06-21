Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 749 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Shyft Group worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 356,411 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $779.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.01.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.