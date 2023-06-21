Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $41.23 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

