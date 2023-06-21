Tenset Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.73 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Tenset has a total market cap of $25.73 million and approximately $43,777.60 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,201,688 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.