Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $536.15 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002132 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002813 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,451,863,251 coins and its circulating supply is 5,832,161,736,228 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

