Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.16. 76,204,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,815,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $849.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.18.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.