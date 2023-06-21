Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $83.15 billion and approximately $40.96 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 88,583,529,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,177,035,118 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.