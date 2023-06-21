Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $745.86 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002611 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $745.86 million and $20.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002104 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002479 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 963,660,290 coins and its circulating supply is 942,480,847 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

