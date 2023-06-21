Tezos One Day Volume Tops $20.34 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $722.69 million and approximately $20.34 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002055 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002545 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 963,434,865 coins and its circulating supply is 942,255,422 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

