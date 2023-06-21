The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Aaron’s Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.01. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.