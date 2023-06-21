The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after acquiring an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $503,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 574,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

