The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.54. 2,558,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,477. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

