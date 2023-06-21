The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.54. 2,558,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,477. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91.
Charles Schwab Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- DexCom Clears Base, Wall Street Eyes Double-Digit Earnings Growth
- Red Hot Eli Lilly Rolls the DICE With Its Latest Biotech Takeover
- The Surprising Automaker Going Toe-to-Toe With Tesla in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.