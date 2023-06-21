The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $4.78 on Wednesday, hitting $274.83. The company had a trading volume of 322,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,400. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

