The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.15 Per Share

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Monks Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:MNKS opened at GBX 993.63 ($12.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 983.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 981.88. The Monks Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 875 ($11.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,102 ($14.10).

About The Monks Investment Trust

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

