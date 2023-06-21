Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0357 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $220.48 million and $3.48 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00042960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,181,459,675 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

