Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $193,434.14 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $193,434.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,707.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 5,374,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Toast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

