tomiNet Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.68 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00015698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $310.50 million and approximately $16.68 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 5.14066309 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $22,167,129.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

