Triple Point Energy Transition plc (TENT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON TENT opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12-month low of GBX 58.76 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.19 ($1.13). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.51 million, a PE ratio of 562.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

