Triple Point Energy Transition plc (TENT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON TENT opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12-month low of GBX 58.76 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.19 ($1.13). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.51 million, a PE ratio of 562.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.