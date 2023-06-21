TRON Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.15 billion and approximately $230.50 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002055 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002545 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,010,367,852 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

