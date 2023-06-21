TRON Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $5.19 billion and approximately $228.51 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002087 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002462 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000939 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,008,541,750 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

