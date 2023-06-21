TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.0396 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. TrueFi has a market cap of $42.02 million and $5.70 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03878906 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $5,438,540.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

