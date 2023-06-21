UCB (UCBJY) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 376 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare UCB to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UCB and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 60.61 UCB Competitors $183.53 million -$156,780.82 43.71

UCB’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 12,180.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UCB and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 523 1646 4338 35 2.59

UCB currently has a consensus target price of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.56%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 107.42%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UCB is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -633.35% -62.28% -23.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UCB beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

