Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.