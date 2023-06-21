UMA Trading Up 11.7% This Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, UMA has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $118.30 million and $7.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00005445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,288,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,083,319 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

