Unigold (CVE:UGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 47340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Unigold Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

