Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 156,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

