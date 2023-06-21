Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Lowered by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

UL traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 450,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,540. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

