United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,713. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.45.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.