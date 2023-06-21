Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.79. 11,484,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 11,175,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $312,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,138.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $312,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,138.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,023,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $89,019,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,171 shares of company stock worth $9,444,349. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 711,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,106 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unity Software by 55.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

