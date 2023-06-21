UNIUM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,067.99 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $18.49 or 0.00061287 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and approximately $15,067.99 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 19.6530661 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,257.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

