VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Increased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,310 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

