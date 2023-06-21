Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 156,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

