Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.32. The company had a trading volume of 159,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

