Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. 2,463,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,877. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

