Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Reduced by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VCSH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. 2,318,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,172. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
