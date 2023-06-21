Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 16.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $162.78. 125,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,924. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

