Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 749,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,078. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

