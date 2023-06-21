Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. 1,076,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,946. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

