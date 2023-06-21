Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. 1,076,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,946. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- DexCom Clears Base, Wall Street Eyes Double-Digit Earnings Growth
- Red Hot Eli Lilly Rolls the DICE With Its Latest Biotech Takeover
- The Surprising Automaker Going Toe-to-Toe With Tesla in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.