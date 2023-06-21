Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 108,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 422.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

