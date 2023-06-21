Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.61. The stock had a trading volume of 594,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,505. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

