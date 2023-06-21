Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.01.

Insider Activity

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,549 shares of company stock worth $8,890,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

