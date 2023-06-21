Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,310,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,773,466.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,310,373 shares in the company, valued at $459,773,466.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $59,816.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,057,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,348,204. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 538,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 950,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

