Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.