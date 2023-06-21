Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $43.62. Approximately 524,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 667,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTLE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $816.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.37.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

