Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $251.53 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,645 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.24% of Applied Materials worth $251,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

