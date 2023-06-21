W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $7.20 on Wednesday, hitting $737.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,556. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.46 and a 52 week high of $748.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

