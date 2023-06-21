Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Approximately 36,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 42,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.86 million, a PE ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

