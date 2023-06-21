Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 421,952 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 421,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 5.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,197,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,920 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,542 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 815,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,363,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. 836,663 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

