Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

