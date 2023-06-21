Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.00

Shares of Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.30 ($1.05), with a volume of 845841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.10 ($1.09).

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.60) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £349.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

